Open Source IDE

dbKoda is licensed under the AGPL 3.0, just like MongoDB. Completely free in every way. Download for Mac, Windows or Linux or build from GitHub source.

Productivity Tools

dbKoda is a rich MongoDB code editor with syntax highlighting, code completion, formatting and more. Graphical interface to MongoDB administration and query commands. Quickly switch between multiple MongoDB servers.

Modern GUI

dbKoda is built completely in JavaScript. A fresh and contemporary look and feel on every platform.

Features

Code Editor

dbKoda has a rich editing environment which fully supports MongoDB code and all MongoDB shell features. Code folding, syntax highlighting, code completion and formatting support. Quick access to explain output and an integrated shell command line. A visual aggregation builder allows rapid and accurate coding of complex aggregation pipelines.

Screen Shot 1

Tree Actions

Explore your database's storage, users and collections in the dbKoda tree. See attributes and index structure. Right click access to MongoDB commands. See the MongoDB commands generated on the fly as you fill in the command input form.

Screen Shot 2

Connection Manager

Connect to all your servers and switch between them on the fly as needed. Display the topology of sharded clusters and replica sets. Use SSH tunnelling to securely connect to your MongoDB production servers.

Screen Shot 3

Downloads

Windows

Mac (OSX)

Linux (AppImage)

Need to download another release?Other Releases

Team

Who we are

Southbank Software is a Melbourne based software development company that aims to develop database tools for the next generation of database professionals. Southbank Software is located in Melbourne Australia. Strangely enough, the team works on the North bank of Melbourne’s Yarra River. Go Figure.

The team are united in their passion for open source, JavaScript, MongoDB and lunch. They love building dbKoda and hope you'll love using it.

Have a question or need support?

Click the link below to access our dbKoda knowledge base and forums.

Support

Latest Blog Posts

Blog Photo

Bulk Operations in MongoDB

  • Oct 2, 2017
  • Guy Harrison

Like most databases, mongoDB has mechanisms for bulk operations. Using these effectively is critical to optimal database performance

Blog Photo

Sealing MongoDB documents on the blockchain

  • Sep 20, 2017
  • Guy Harrison

How to use the blockchain to 'seal' MongoDB data

Blog Photo

Coding efficient MongoDB joins

  • Sep 13, 2017
  • Guy Harrison

The aggregation framework allows joins between MongoDB collections, but effective indexing is critical

